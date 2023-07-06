Visitors to the Senator John Heinz History Center this Sunday can relive their Kennywood memories throughout all six floors of the museum during its celebration of the park’s 125th anniversary.
“Kennywood Day: 125 Years of Memories,” runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and features special programming, family-friendly games, carnival-themed food, a special artifact unveiling, and more.
Founded in 1898 as a trolley park, Kennywood is one of only two amusement parks in the United States to be designated as a National Historic Landmark.
“It is an honor the museum will be celebrating our 125th this season by hosting Kennywood Day in July. We are thrilled to have such a long-standing community partner in the History Center right in our own backyard,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls.
Kennywood Day at the History Center will include: Exploring the Kennywood “Park-ives” in the Detre Library & Archives at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Ethnic Heritage Days cooking demonstrations featuring Chris Fennimore of QED Cooks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; “Kennywood and the Rise of the Amusement Park: An American Phenomenon,” a discussion with Lauren Rabinovitz, noted amusement park scholar and author of “Electric Dreamland” at noon; “That Kennywood Summer” screening and Q&A with WQED’s Rick Sebak at 2 p.m.; and A “Behind the Screams” panel featuring award-winning author Brian Butko and local amusement park historians Bryan Bartley, Rachel Cunningham, Rick Davis, Mike Funyak, Jim Futrell, Dave Hahner, and Jen Sopko at 3 p.m.
At 3:45 p.m., there will be a special unveiling of historic Kennywood artifacts that will be donated to the History Center.
The “Kennywood Day: 125 Years of Memories” program is included with regular History Center admission and is free for History Center members. Admission also includes access to all History Center exhibitions.
