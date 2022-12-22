Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
The Januscary Film Festival is coming back to the Harris Theater in Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will showcase six spine-chilling movies in January, each film with a different adventure to give terrifying pleasure with five days of horror, girl gangs and alien attacks.
The festival lineup includes “Slash/Back” on Jan. 6, 9 and 11; “Kids Vs. Aliens” Jan. 6 and 9; “Huesera” Jan. 7 and 10; an Abbot & Costello double feature (“Abbot & Costello Meet Frankenstein” and “And Abbot and Costello Meet The Mummy” Jan. 8; and “Satanic Hispanics” Jan. 8, 10 and 11.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Guests can save $3 per ticket (a total savings of $15) when they add all Januscary films to their online shopping cart to build a five-film festival pass at trustarts.org.
Each festival pass purchase also includes a free exclusive Januscary enamel pin and an introductory partners membership to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
An exclusive $15 add-on screening that may not be included in the festival is the movie “Thrust!,” which includes a screening with the film’s director, on Jan. 7.
