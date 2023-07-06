Caedon Vogel (center) plays Joseph in the Main Street Theatre Company’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the State Theatre in Uniontown. Surrounding him are (from left) Lizzie Loomis, Sophia Hamilton, Addie White, Claudia Machesky, Avery Lax, Donata Lancaster and Alex Wilson.
Aubrey Burchell (left) and Caedon Vogel (right) sing to Children’s Choir members (from left) Michael Cerullo, Lucy Witte, Clara Taylor, Nora Packrone and Arrington Scott during rehearsal of the Main Street Theatre Company’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the State Theatre in Uniontown.
The cast for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the State Theatre Center for the Arts pose during a recent rehearsal.
The Main Street Theatre Company’s first show of the summer will bring the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” to the State Theatre in Uniontown this weekend.
“We always look to include at least one production each season that is family friendly, both onstage and off,” said John Wagner-Malia, the artistic director of the Main Street Theatre Company (MSTC) and the director of the show. “‘Joseph’ was it for us this year.”
Wagner-Malia said the production allows the company to use performers of all ages and is a great show for the whole family. The cast and crew includes over 70 actors, musicians and technical staff who are all working to make the magic happen.
“It is packed full of memorable music and has an important and timeless message to share,” he said, adding that it’s a show everyone has been incredibly excited to do and are familiar with. “Because of its popularity, it is one of those shows that families share with each other from generation to generation. It also leaves the production team room for interpretation and to make it your own.”
The musical is based on the character of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis, and reimagines the rags-to-riches story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and his dazzling coat of many colors.
Megan Clark, the stage manager for the production, said the story is one of a dreamer with goals and aspirations who is journeying through life in a sometimes unkind world.
“This story is relatable to all of us in the sense that life is going to knock you down but there will always be a way to pull yourself back up,” Clark said.
Caedon Vogel, who plays the role of Joseph, said his favorite thing about the role is experiencing Joseph’s journey.
“First, he is forcibly dragged on this wild adventure, and then, despite all the countless hardships he faces, he still manages to cling to hope and persevere, to finally achieve exceptional greatness, and still forgive those who caused him pain,” Vogel said.
Wagner-Malia said the show is special to him because it was the first production in which he ever performed, and it made him fall in love with the theater.
The show also marks the first one for MSTC since the passing of founding member and Albert Gallatin teacher Toby Maykuth in May.
“The biggest and most important thing that we can do right now is to make sure that these productions continue,” Wagner-Malia said. “Toby was such an important member of our production team and casts, and he had a big hand in creating what has become Summer at the State. Making sure that we continue this tradition and continue to share the magic and joy of theater with our community is how we honor him.”
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown at 7 p.m. Friday, July 7; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
