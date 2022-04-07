Stage Right will put on a tried-and-true musical in time for Easter with an upcoming presentation of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
“‘Joseph’ is always a fun show,” said Christopher McAllister, the executive director of Stage Right theater company in Greensburg. “It’s fun family entertainment, a large cast and catchy musical numbers. I think both actors and audiences, at the end of the day, have a great time watching and performing the show.”
The musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber is based on the character of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis. The musical reimagines the story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and his dazzling coat of many colors.
McAllister said Stage Right has performed the show numerous times in the past, normally coming up in the spring season, due to its subject matter.
“It’s biblically-themed, but not super religious and it fits around the Easter season,” McAllister said. “So it does pop up very often.”
McAllister said the show is exciting, fun and engaging with a variety of song styles that range from western hoedown to jazz.
“As a performer, you’re not performing the same type of music and dance throughout the show,” McAllister said.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presents a challenge to the actors because the story is told primarily through musical performances. There are only a few lines of dialogue, and rest of the story is told through song and dance, which doesn’t give the actors much time to get caught up to appreciate the story.
While the show has many themes, McAllister said the show’s ending highlights messages of anti-bullying, forgiveness and the importance of family.
“It has a happy family ending,” he said.
McAllister said rehearsals for the show began on March 21, with a cast of 50 including the actors and the children’s chorus.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be staged at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Tickets range from $20 to $27 for adults and $16 to $22 for students.
For show and ticket information, visit www.thepalacetheatre.org or call 724-836-8000.
