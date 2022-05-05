“Jurassic World Live” Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of “Jurassic World” to fans returns to PPG Paints Arena Oct. 27 to 30.
With unrivaled arena production quality, “Jurassic World” comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.
The movie’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save anew dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28; at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29; and at noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Tickets are now on sale through ticketmaster.com.
