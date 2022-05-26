Anne Kraybill will be stepping down in July as the director and CEO of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, it was announced last week.
Kraybill is leaving to become the director and CEO of the Wichita Art Museum in Kansas. Kraybill has led the Westmoreland Museum of American Art for the last four years.
The museum’s board has appointed Suzanne Wright interim director and CEO.
