As its 2021 season nears its conclusion, Little Lake Theatre in North Strabane has announced its 2022 season.
Billed as a “Seize the Day” season, it will kick off with “Disney’s Newsies” April 28, with the production concluding May 8.
The rest of the season is as follows:
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” May 19-29.“Noises Off,” June 9-19.“Seussical Jr.,” June 30-July 9.“A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” July 21-31.“Pippin,” Aug. 11-21.“The Metromaniacs,” Sept. 1-11.“Nana Does Vegas,” Sept. 22-Oct. 1.“Captain Louie Jr.,” Oct. 6-9.“Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily,” Oct. 20-30.“Graceland and Asleep on the Wind,” Nov. 10-20.“Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical,” Dec. 1-17. For more information on subscriptions, call 724-745-630 or visit www.littlelake.org.
