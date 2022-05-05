Live Nation’s Concert Week, which offers fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year, will run through Tuesday, May 10 or while supplies last.
The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas and stadiums, featuring some of today’s biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock, and more. Artists include, but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more.
Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For more information, visit livenation.com/concertweek.
