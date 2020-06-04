Even before the world experienced a pandemic that caused social distancing, face masks in public and the closure of businesses and ways of life, Jeff Monahan, a professional actor and screenwriter, said the traditional theatrical movie-going experience had overcome threats.
“We now have access to multiple streaming services, the monthly cost of each being less than a ticket to the cinema,” Monahan said, adding that revenues from streaming services surpassed theatrical ticket sales last year for the first time in history, hitting $48 billion dollars. “So we're certainly staying home a lot and watching.”
Monahan of Connellsville said televisions have huge screens and state-of-the-art sound systems, people can conveniently pause a movie and make popcorn that doesn't cost $10 a bowl, there are no worries about traffic, parking or weather, cellphones are always within reach for viewings that perfectly fit in to schedules and even virtual reality devices offer a different realm of entertainment.
“Yet, with all of this at our disposal, none of it has kept us from going to the movies,” he said. “Storytelling is as old as the caveman reliving his latest hunt for those round the fire, and we still long to share our experience with others. No amount of in-home convenience can take the place of that.”
Monahan said theater is a communal art where a roomful of strangers gather from a brief, yet precious space of time to laugh at comedies, thrill to adventure, scream in fear or are touched by romance.
“We need art,” he said, adding if you've been sheltered in place for the past few months, you've probably watched movies and television, read some books, did a craft, listened to music or designed a garden. “Our clothes, our furniture, the clock ticking on the wall, have all been created to be aesthetically pleasing as well as functional. Our souls crave other than the basest desires.”
Monahan said everyone longs to share themselves -- if not as artists, then as witnesses as that act is also creative -- which is why he said movies, live theater and concerts will come back. Not because they can, but because they must come back as they are part of what makes us human.
“Will they be the same?” Monahan said. “Probably not for a very long time. But to lose them forever would be unthinkable. We need the experience because we need each other.”
He said during the time of social distancing, creating entertainment will be difficult. Live theater will suffer when only a percentage of seats can be filled, making it impossible to afford to produce shows; on film sets, masks can be worn by the crew, but not by actors.
Monahan said many shows have been postponed until they can be produced safely as unions like SAG/AFTRA and Actors Equity have created rules that need to be adhered to before cast and crews can return to work.
“For now, actors, writers, producers, directors, caterers, camera crews, sound crews, hair, make-up and wardrobe artists, carpenters, electricians, truck drivers and more will all be unemployed for a while,” he said. “But if any working groups have learned to survive the lean times, it's those in the arts.”
He said that even in the midst of a shared global pandemic, there are benefits to new creations and re-creations that provide the necessity for all people to find ways to experience art much like the human need for art continues to survive.
He noted that drive-in theaters are opening, bringing those together even though they’re parking farther apart.
“It's more than nostalgia that makes this a welcome place to spend some time,” Monahan said. “Generations who haven't had the pleasure of watching movies under the stars can feel what it's like to kick back and see a double feature, with a trip to the snack bar in between films.”
He added that live outdoor theater is growing in popularity with smaller casts of actors, wider seating for the audience, all of them sharing the same event more safely. Web series episodes and short films are being made with smaller crews and minimal casts who are comfortable with each other, and even radio shows are coming back in the style of Orson Welles' Mercury Theatre, but with actors separately recording their roles, Monahan said.
Art produces empathy, and artists are taking health and safety precautions to protect themselves and their fellow workers, he said, noting artists will always find ways to create and to get their work to the public. The public, in turn, will find ways to experience that work together.
“Shakespeare said, ‘Wisely and slow. They stumble that run fast’,’” Monahan said. “We will get through this. Soon in person, always in spirit.”
Monahan can be reached through his website, www.72ndstfilms.com.
His educational show, “Actors On”, will be released this summer.
