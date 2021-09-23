Rock ‘n’ roll legend Lou Christie and Gary Lewis & The Playboys will hit the stage in Greensburg for one show on Sept. 29.
“An Evening With Lou Christie and Gary Lewis & The Playboys” starts at 7:30pm at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Christie’s chart topping, multi-million selling career as a songwriter, recording artist and performer started in a two-track studio in Glen Willard Pennsylvania, his rural hometown near Pittsburgh. Christie’s first 1 million-selling song, “The Gypsy Cried,” transformed him into a teen idol. He is also the artist behind “Lightening Strikes,” “Rhapsody in the Rain” and “I’m Gonna Make You Mine.”
Gary Lewis and The Playboys were discovered in the summer of 1964 by producer Snuff Garret. Before long, with the producer/arranger team of Garrett and Leon Russell behind them, they took their first single, “This Diamond Ring” to the top of the charts.
That was followed by hits like “Count Me In,” “Save Your Heart For Me,” “Everybody Loves A Clown,” “She’s Just My Style” and “Sure Gonna Miss Her.”
Tickets are $43, $48, $53, $58, $68 or $75 and can be purchased online www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
