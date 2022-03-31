The Maple House Music and Arts Festival will debut at Hartwood Acres Park in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 21. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Headlining musical acts are set to include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Black Pumas, Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Ghost Hounds and more.
Festival passes are available at www.maplehousefest.com.
Maple House is a record label and media company based in Pittsburgh. Proceeds from the one-day festival will benefit the Allegheny County park system.
