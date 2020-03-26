Grammy Award nominee. Country music icon. Lifestyle influencer. They all describe one woman – Martina McBride, who is scheduled to make a stop on April 30 at Greensburg’s Palace Theatre.
Currently, the Palace Theatre has canceled or rescheduled shows planned through April 4 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, so fans are just hoping that the show goes on as planned or is rescheduled if it has to be canceled.
McBride’s unequaled vocals have kept her at the top of the charts with six #1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles, with 18 million albums sold, so needless to say her fans are more than excited to have her making a stop in the area.
What they may not realize is that Martina is just as thrilled.
“I’m very excited to come back in a place I love to play,” said McBride a few weeks ago.
Although at the time of the interview, McBride was still working on her set list, fans can be assured that she will be playing a lot of the hits people want to hear, like her iconic and memorable “Independence Day,” which was included in CMT’s 100 Greatest Songs of Country Music.
McBride’s most recent album release was “It’s The Holiday Season,” a 9-song holiday album, a collaboration with the late Patrick “Pat Williams, who arranged a set of classic Christmas songs with accompaniment from more than 35 world-class musicians. The release followed her 1998 multi-platinum record “White Christmas.”
Her immense popularity has led McBride to an additional career as a cookbook author. In the fall of 2018, she released her second cookbook, “Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life,” a collection of 300 pages of family recipes and new creations from her own kitchen. Her first cookbook, “Around The Table,” a full-color illustrated collection of favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice and themed décor inspiration, came out in 2014.
“I get to also express my love of cooking – my other passion,” said McBride, who says she is definitely not a celebrity chef.
“I’m a home cook,” said McBride, who said the recipes are definitely duplicatable for her fans. “It’s a fun process to share recipes and part of my food traditions.”
In addition, McBride’s Food Network show, “Martina’s Table,” debuted last year. She has also filmed some food demonstrations for the network’s new kitchen app so fans can cook right along side McBride.
She’s also been working on some new music, she confessed, but couldn’t really talk about anything specific.
McBride has been honored with more than 15 major music awards, including four wins from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year. Although she’s used to playing in front of tens of thousands at some of her bigger venues, she admits there’s something special about playing a venue like the Palace.
“I love it. It feels very intimate,” said McBride. “I can see their faces and they can see mine. It’s like having a conversation with them rather than me just singing at them. It’s much more personal.”
When Martina isn’t in the studio or touring the country, she focuses her time on charitable causes dear to her heart. Through her Team Music Is Love charity initiative, Martina partners with non-profit causes to help many of the communities she’s performing in. Martina also invites fans to join her team in making the world a better place through the power of music. Since 2011, Team Music Is Love has been responsible for many successful fundraising and volunteer projects helping causes such as hunger relief, cancer research, combating domestic violence and helping children in need. For more information, please visit TeamMusicIsLove.com. McBride has been awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.
Recently, she mobilized her charitable initiative to raise money for a cause that quite literally was in her backyard – first to help the community of Nashville recover from a devastating tornado and now it’s to raise $5,000 to provide food and supplies to the elderly and children in Nashville affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
McBride resides in Nashville with her husband, John, and their three daughters.
Tickets are $69, $89, $109 and $135 each. To order by phone, call the Box Office at 724-836-8000 or visit www.palacetheatre.org.
