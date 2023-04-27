Meadowcroft Rock Shelter

Meadowcroft Rockshelter is a National Historic Landmark and the oldest site of human habitation in North America. It will open to visitors on May 6.

Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village in Avella, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center family of museums, will open for its 2023 season on Saturday, May 6.

