The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh is presenting “The Promise of Light,” a light-hearted meditation that draws from the vast wealth of music and poetry about winter, the solstice, the holidays and why we celebrate at the darkest time of the year.
Performances will be Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19 at seven different locations in the Pittsburgh region, including a sensory-friendly concert at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair.
“The Promise of Light” features pieces by some of choral music’s most popular composers, as well as songs by Carole King and Dolly Parton. The 70-minute concert also includes seasonal poetry and reflections by the likes of Robert Frost, Margaret Atwood, Ogden Nash, Joseph Campbell and others.
Proof of vaccination is required for entry to all concerts. Children under age 12 and guests who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Masks will be required of all patrons.
For more information, visit www.themendelssohn.org.
