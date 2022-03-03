The iconic heavy metal band Metallica will play two stadium shows this summer – including on at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
The Aug. 14 show also features rock band Greta Van Fleet and heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills.
Tickets for the show go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Presale tickets are available until 10 p.m. today for members of Metallica’s Legacy Fan Club and General Fan Club.
Metallica last played at PNC Park – then known as Three Rivers Stadium – three decades ago, and the band’s last Pittsburgh concert was in 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Founded in 1981, the band’s hits include “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman” and “Master of Puppets.”
The band’s second stadium show will be Aug. 11 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York.
