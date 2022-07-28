The Westmoreland Historical Society will host a Military Timeline Weekend and “Hits of the ‘40s” concert at Historic Hanna’s Town on July 30 and 31.
The historical society’s timeline of American military history will include the French & Indian War, Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War II and more. The weekend of history features military and civilian reenactors, encampments, living history demonstrations, artifact displays and more.
The event will include 18th century military tactic demonstrations featuring reenactment units portraying the French & Indian War and the Revolutionary War, Civil War cannon and mortar fire demonstrations to represent the 19th century and a World War II battle reenactment between Allied Forces and the Germans to represent the 20th century.
Displays of Civil War memorabilia, WWII weapons, munitions and field gear collections as well as a photography will be exhibited along with a display of a firsthand account of the Vietnam War.
The event includes admission to “Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man,” a regional woodworking and carpentry exhibit at the Westmoreland History Education Center, which will also contain an exhibit of photography by the Westmoreland Photographers Society highlighting the beauty and richness of Pennsylvania trees and forests.
Those attending can also browse the Westmoreland History Museum Shop for a selection of history-inspired books, ceramics, jewelry, 18th century toys and games, jams, teas and more.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for children 5 and under; admission is valid for the entire weekend. No discounts are applicable. Cash only will be accepted at the admissions gate.
For the “Hits of the ‘40s” outdoor concert at 7 p.m. July 30, a WWII-style cantina evening, organizers are encouraging all to get into the wartime spirit and dress for the ‘40s.
The outdoor concert will take place in front of the Lefevre House at Historic Hanna’s Town. It’s recommended those attending bring camp chairs.
Admission to the concert is $10 per person, and is cash only.
