The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) is expanding its musical opportunities for students and young adults by launching the area’s newest show choir, VoiceZ on Fire.
The new group will be performing current hits and standards at events throughout the Mon Valley. The choir is open to students in junior and senior high and other young adults.
MVAA’s initiatives have focused on student bands, music lessons and free summer concerts. The academy’s show choir will provide a creative outlet for young people interested in expanding their vocal skills and learning about performing with a synchronized group.
Rehearsals will be Tuesdays starting at 6 p.m. in the MVAA office at 309 Fifth St., in Charleroi. Flexible scheduling is available to accommodate vacations and other extracurricular activities. MVAA will provide music and audio files as educational guides for mastering the song list.
Additional information is available by calling 724-561-5616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.