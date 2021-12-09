The Christmas season and electric trains are a magical combination.
The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, at 5000 Green Bag Road in Morgantown, West Virginia, is combining both during a free holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Children of all ages can come to see an HO-scale 12-foot by 24-foot model railroad, including diesel and steam locomotives worming their way through mountains, past rivers, and through small towns and large cities.
Since the first toy trains — wooden and pulled by string — model trains have evolved. In the late1890s the Ives Manufacturing Company produced wind-up trains. Then, in the early 1900s, Ives and the Lionel Company used electricity to make trains move under their own power.
Since then, electric trains of all shapes and sizes have been favorite toys for girls and boys at Christmas.
The open house will also feature five White Elephant tables with all sorts of used HO scale & O-gauge trains for sale.
For more information contact Richard Henderson at 304-276-1046, visit www.MVRRHS.org or head to the society’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MVRRHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.