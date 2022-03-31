The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society will hold its annual Spring Model Railroad Open House this weekend.
Richard Henderson, publicity/promotions chairperson of the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, said the spring open house is an opportunity for the public to see what their members have been doing in the winter months.
He said their HO scale model railroad is 16-feet wide by 49-feet long with two tracks on two levels, and their new “O” gauge layout is 12-feet wide by 24-feet long and also has two tracks.
Some trains will be running, and Henderson said there are new displays showing off the talents of their members along with five tables of good used HO- and O-gauge trains for sale.
Members will also be on hand to answer questions about the local railroads in the area of West Virginia, about railroad history and the hobby of model railroading.
The open house, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, will be held at 5000 Green Bag Road, Morgantown, West Virginia, in the Mountaineer Mall.
Admission is free to the public, and donations are welcome.
