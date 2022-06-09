Additional artists have been added to the Hollywood Event Series at the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, including rocker Rick Springfield and 90s pop group En Vogue.
The event series will kick off with a full rodeo performance presented by the International Pro Rodeo Association on July 3 on the racetrack at The Meadows. Later in the season, concerts by popular country musicians Aaron Lewis and Sarah Evans are slated, and rock icons Rick Springfield, WAR and Five for Fighting will be taking the stage to play their greatest hits.
Upcoming performances include: Liverpool Legends, Saturday, June 11; comedian Jim Breuer, Friday, June 17; Everclear, Friday, June 24; Commodores, Saturday, July 16; Ultimate Aldean, Saturday, July 23; Five for Fighting, Friday, July 29; Vicki Lawrence, Friday, Aug. 5; Aaron Lewis, Saturday, Aug. 6; Tusk – the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Saturday, Aug. 13; Tower of Power, Saturday, Aug. 27; Sara Evans, Saturday, Sept. 17; Rick Springfield, Saturday, Oct. 1, En Vogue, Saturday, Oct. 8; WAR, Saturday, Oct. 15.
Ticketing and additional information about the events are available at Ticketmaster.com or at https://www.hollywoodmeadows.com/entertainment/event-center.
