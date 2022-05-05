Mounds Fest ‘22 is set to happen this weekend at the Crall Mound off Fourth Street in Monongahela.
The festival will include American Indian and Revolutionary War reenactors, presentations from the Monongahela and Peters Creek historical societies, an archaeology table and more. The Mon Valley Academy of the Arts Regimental Fife and Drum Unit will perform twice on Saturday, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
It’s sponsored by the Monongahela Main Street Program.
