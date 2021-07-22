Mt. Pleasant will be the next location for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's "Wings Across Westmoreland" countywide initiative, with an unveiling ceremony set for Saturday at 10 a.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library at 120 S. Church St.
The "Wings Across Westmoreland" project was inspired by artwork from Westmoreland Cultural Trust (WCT) incubator artist Patrick Mahoney. He created a pair of wings with imagery of the city of Greensburg, including the Palace Theatre and the county courthouse for the WCT's "Art in the Alley," an art initiative located between the Palace Theatre and the Union Trust Building. From there, the Trust decided to expand the concept to other towns across Westmoreland County, with artwork unique to each location.
The community was given the opportunity to submit ideas via social media for imagery that would best represent the town. The top 15 were chosen by Stacy DiPasquale, former president of the Mt. Pleasant Free Public Library Board.
As part of the installation ceremony, the library will be hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Wings Across Westmoreland"'s next installation will be in Vandergrift in August.
