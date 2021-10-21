The virtual and in-person Music at Midday series at St. Vincent College in Latrobe continues Friday with a noon performance from jazz group JS Trio.
Featuring Pittsburgh native John Shannon on guitar, the trio will take the stage at the Verostko Center for the Arts on the college campus. The performance will also be streamed live on St. Vincent’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/saintvincentcollege.
In addition to Shannon, the trio includes Cliff Barnes on organ and James Johnson on drums.
Shannon grew up studying with Dwayne Dolphin, Eric Kloss, and Mike Ross before pursuing further music studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Shannon lived and toured out of New York City for over a decade playing and recording with Levon Helm, Hiromi, Sonya Kitchell, Bob Reynolds, John Mayer, Lauryn Hill, and Pyeng Threadgill.
After making three records with French/NYC record label ObliqSound as a lead and touring Europe extensively, Shannon fiscally directed the show “Empire” in Australia. He returned to Pittsburgh to tour with rock musical group The Shift, later partnering to open Con Alma, a restaurant and jazz bar dedicated to championing the city’s jazz scene and legacy.
All visitors to campus are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
