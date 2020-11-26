“I got the power to electrify,” snarls Brian Johnson on the opening track of AC/DC’s new album “Power Up.”
After the passing of rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young in 2017, a series of illnesses, arrests and legal issues threatened to end the band’s hard rock reign. Down but never out, AC/DC’s latest effort is yet another explosive set of in-your-face numbers that the Australian rockers have been belting out since the explosive “T.N.T.” in 1975.
Just as the band rose from the ashes after the tragic loss of charismatic frontman Bon Scott with 1980’s iconic “Back in Black,” AC/DC defiantly refuses to allow for a permanent power outage.
After producing 2008’s “Black Ice” and 2014’s “Rock or Bust,” Brendan O’Brien returns to once again join the raucous party for the band’s latest studio release by overseeing 12 tracks seasoned with a bluesy rock swagger filled with Angus Young’s gritty guitar riffs that aggressively deliver a down-and-dirty tone to Johnson’s raspy vocals.
Following the band’s bankable formula of keeping the sound basic and raw, Johnson’s voice steals the spotlight on the thundering rockers “Rejection,” “Shot in the Dark” and “Demon Fire.”
“Kick You When You’re Down” is vintage AC/DC with its infectious chorus that demands to be repeated with fists pumping and feet stomping to Phil Rudd’s methodic drumming and Johnson’s unapologetic guttural growls.
“Wild Reputation” serves as a declaration that basically sums up AC/DC’s career in a nutshell as Johnson sinisterly declares, “And I’m coming down Main Street/Get out of my way/I ain’t stopping for nobody.”
During a year of isolation and restrictions that left us feeling anything but normal, a new AC/DC offering brings back fond memories of simpler times when concert tours and new album releases were essential for blowing off steam and escaping the troubles of the day.
Johnson sums up the mood of the album perfectly by announcing, “I got a good prescription/For the state of your condition.”
After 45 years of pounding out memorable anthems filled with an overabundance of bravado and attitude, AC/DC once again supplies enough high voltage to shock things back to normal.
