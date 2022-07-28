The newly formed Mon Valley Academy for the Arts Regimental Fife and Drum Unit has a busy schedule set for August.
The unit of 15 fifes, drummers and flag bearers is directed by Chuck Suba, will be appearing at four events during the month.
First up will be a Wednesday, Aug. 3 performance of the National Anthem at the Washington Wild Things baseball game.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m., the unit will be at the Robert Cook Memorial Civil War Canon Demonstration on Rehoboth Road in Rostraver Township.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, there will be a reenactment of Civil War soldiers at the Steam Show in Centerville starting at 1 p.m.
The final performance of the month is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Gettysburg National Military Park.
Included in the Gettysburg performance will be three events – the opening ceremony for the “Bash on the Battlefield,” a marching performance at the Historic Pennsylvania Monument at 2 p.m., then a final presentation at the Gettysburg Visitor Center.
All events are open to the public.
The complete schedule will be listed on the Mon Valley Academy Facebook site. For more details, send an email to info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org or call the MVAA office at 724-565-1687.
