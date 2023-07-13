The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is offering an upcoming woodworking demonstration, and a series of crocheting and knitting classes at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center (MVAA South) in Brownsville.
On Friday, July 21 from 7 to 9 p.m., woodworker and musician Dr. Darrell Smith, will teach a class on how to construct a ukulele from scratch. The demonstration will focus on the construction process and delve into the ukulele’s history and development. He will also host a question-and-answer session following the class. Light refreshments will be served, and participants are invited to bring a beverage of their choice.
Smith brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the demonstration. A California University of Pennsylvania (now PennWest California) and Texas A&M University graduate, he has dedicated over 50 years to his passion for woodworking and music. As a professional woodworker and musician, he has honed his craft, earning accolades for his craftsmanship and attention to detail.
“Dr. Smith’s craftsmanship is unparalleled. His attention to detail and the exquisite artwork on each instrument are truly amazing,” said MVAA President Annette Buffer. “Dr. Smith is a musician and an artist in his own right.”
Admission is $10 per person and can be paid at the door. While registration is suggested, it is not required. To secure a spot, interested individuals are encouraged to email info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org.
Then, beginning July 24, MVAA is offering a four-part series of crochet and knitting classes at MVAA South.
Led by Chelle Hritz Adams, a native of Brownsville renowned for her expertise in crochet and knitting, the classes are for participants of all skill levels.
Classes include beginning crochet on Monday, July 24; beginning knitting on Monday, Aug. 14; Tunisian knitting on Tuesday, Aug. 15; and granny squares on Saturday, Aug. 19. All classes run from 6 to 9 p.m.
“We invite everyone to join us for this wonderful opportunity to learn, create, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. We thank Ann Try and Chelle Hritz Adams for generously donating their time and talents to coordinate this event. Their dedication exemplifies the spirit of our community, and we are thankful for their support,” Buffer said.
Cost is $65 per class, which includes all necessary materials. All profits from the class will be donated to the activities and programs at the MVAA.
Registration is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot by emailing info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org. Due to limited space, early registration is highly recommended.
The Peter J. Daley Cultural Center (MVAA South) is located at 119 Brownsville Ave., Brownsville.
