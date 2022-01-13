The National Aviary is opening its 70th year with the launch of “Tropical Paradise,” a new seasonal theme highlighting tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage and decor.
Visitors will be able to stroll through tropical habitats, including the Tropical Rainforest and the Wetlands.
In these habitats, birds fly, walk, waddle and swim freely around visitors. During daily programs, visitors will be introduced to a variety of species from the tropics, from parrots to an armadillo.
Programming for “Tropical Paradise” runs through May 28. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Tuesdays. For information visit www.aviary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.