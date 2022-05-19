The National Aviary in Pittsburgh has announced its calendar of summer programs and activities.
Throughout the summer, visitors will be able to discover the world of oceans at the aviary. Waterbirds like penguins and flamingos will be explored in daily programs, along with the habitat in which they live.
World Oceans Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 8. Visitors to the aviary will learn about the way birds use oceans and why oceans are critical to the health of people and animals.
Starting Saturday, June 18, artist Maria DeSimone Prascak will lead classes in-person and online on painting birds. Designed for painters of all ages and abilities, optional material kits will be available for purchase for virtual participants. Materials are included for in-person participants. Another class is set for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.
Also on Saturday June 18 at 8 a.m., ornithologist Bob Mulvihill will lead participants in a morning cruise that will look out for river birds like cormorants, eagles, herons and megansers, before returning to the dock at noon. Another cruise is set for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. Registration is required.
Mulvihill will also lead a morning of birdwatching in Cook Forest in Cooksburg on Saturday, July 9 at 8 a.m., and at the Powdermill Avian Research Center on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m. Registration is required. At North Park Lake in Allegheny County, birdwatching kayak tours are planned for Sunday, July 10 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. Registration is required.
New summer camps for adults, which will allow visitors to go behind the scenes to see how birds are cared for, are planned for Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 starting at 9 a.m. Registration is required.
For registration or additional information, go online to aviary.org.
