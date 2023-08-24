The National Aviary’s third annual Hike-A-Thon kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 1 and runs through September 30.
Participants can log miles as they hike, bike, and explore wherever they are, anywhere in the world. While exploring, they can engage their friends and family to raise funds in support of the National Aviary’s work to save birds and protect their habitats.
Hundreds of participants from more than a dozen states have logged thousands of miles in the past two years. This year’s event uses the same web-based platform that debuted last year and makes registering, logging miles, sharing stories, and gathering donations seamless and fun for participants. A registration fee of $40 supports the National Aviary and provides participants with a limited edition National Aviary Hike-A-Thon T-shirt, plus other goodies. A free registration option, which does not include a t-shirt or packet, is also available.
Once registered, hikers can create their own personal fundraising page to tell the story of what inspires them to support the National Aviary and encourage friends and family to back their month-long efforts to hike, bike, and explore with donations, and participants can track their mileage online or with a printed activity log. There is also an option to create a team.
Funds raised through the National Aviary Hike-A-Thon support the aviary’s care for its flock of more than 500 birds and mammals and its international conservation work.
“The National Aviary has raised more than $90,000 from the annual Hike-A-Thon events,” said Laurie Nicholl, director of philanthropy at the National Aviary. “We are beyond excited for the return of this fundraiser that allows participants to get outside and discover their surroundings in their neighborhoods and beyond while raising money for a great cause.”
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.