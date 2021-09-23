In April of this year, Mount Lebanon resident Chad Hunter announced a new project called National Silent Movie Day, an annual event on Wednesday, Sept. 29 celebrating silent film history and raising awareness about the race to preserve surviving silent films.
Since then, more than 30 theaters and institutions around the country have signed on to host their own events, including Film Forum in New York, the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago, the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles and the National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, D.C.
In Pittsburgh, Hunter has partnered with Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville to present Alfred Hitchcock’s 1929 silent masterwork “Blackmail” on that day with live piano accompaniment by musician Tom Roberts, a jazz historian, pianist and collector. It will be shown at 7 p.m.
Either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours is required to enter the theater. Guests under 12 may enter, but must be masked. Tickets are available at rowhousecinema.com/movies/blackmail/.
Turner Classic Movies will celebrate the day with an all-silent film line-up, showing 15 titles from 6 a.m. to midnight, including films by Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd.
More information about National Silent Movie Day is available at www.nationalsilentmovieday.org.
