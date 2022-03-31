The lineup of concerts coming to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh continues to expand, with tickets now on sale for three new shows.
Maverick City Music, an American contemporary worship music collective, and choirmaster Kirk Franklin take the stage on Sunday, June 19 at 6:45 p.m.
Special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires are also scheduled to perform.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m., rapper and musician Machine Gun Kelly is slated to perform with special guests Travis Barker and Willow.
And Country star Alan Jackson bring his tour, Last Call – One More For the Road, to PPG Paints on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
It’s Jackson’s first tour since revealing last year that he suffers from a degenerative nerve disease.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.
