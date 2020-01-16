New generation to experience dynamic duo of Smith and Martin this weekend

Nearly 25 years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence came together to make the classic cop film, “Bad Boys.”
This weekend, the duo will charm a new generation with the release of “Bad Boys for Life,” that follows detectives Lowrey (Smith, “I Am Legend” and “Men In Black”) and Burnett (Lawrence, “Life” and “National Security”) reuniting once again when a Romanian mob boss exacts revenge on the duo just as they are about to officially retire.
The first film in the franchise grossed over $141 million world-wide, while the second film nearly doubled that, grossing over $273 million world-wide, proving that Smith and Lawrence are a winning combination, according to IMDb.
The third film has actually been in the works for several years, with Lawrence telling Conan O’Brien back in 2013 that they were working to make it a reality, according to IMDb Trivia.
Other cast members include: Vanessa Hudgens (“High School Musical” and “Spring Breakers”), Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings” and “The Hunger Games”) and Charles Melton (“Riverdale” and “The Sun is Also a Star”).
Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film is rated R.
Other films releasing to theaters this weekend include:
n “Weathering the Sky,” directed by Makoto Shinkai and starring Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori, Tsubasa Honda and Sakura Kiryu. The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. One day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.
n “Dolittle,” directed by Stephen Gaghan and starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Emma Thompson. After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle, famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure.
The synopsis for each film comes from the website Rotten Tomatoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.