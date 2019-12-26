New take on the classic story 'Little Women' released Christmas day

The story of four sisters coming into womanhood and finding themselves is one that every girl can relate to, so it’s no wonder that filmmakers have come back to Louisa Mae Alcott’s story “Little Women,” time and time again.
The newest film recreation of the story was released on Christmas Day and is a film to consider watching with the family over the holiday break.
The film synopsis on the website Rotten Tomatoes said writer-director Greta Gerwig has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.
“In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters — four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely.”
The cast includes Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird” and “Brooklyn”) as Jo, Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” and “Beauty and the Beast”) as Meg, Florence Pugh (“Midsommar” and “The Falling”) as Amy, and Eliza Scanlen (“Sharp Objects” and “Grace”) as Beth March. Timothée Chalamet (“Lady Bird” and “The King”) takes on the role of the March sisters’ neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern (“Jurassic Park” and “Big Little Lies”) as Marmee, and Meryl Streep (“The Devil Wears Prada” and “Out of Africa”) as Aunt March.
According to IMDb Trivia, although they portray heroines of American literature, none of the four leading ladies are American. Watson and Pugh are English, Ronan is Irish, and Scanlen is Australian.
Overall the critics are liking what they see, giving the film a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ tomatometer.
“With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ proves some stories truly are timeless,” said the critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film is rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking.
Other films releasing to theaters this weekend include:
n “Just Mercy,” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson and Rob Morgan. The film follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley.
The film is rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets.
n “Spies in Disguise,” directed by Troy Quane and starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones and Ben Mendelsohn. Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission.
The film is rated PG for action, violence, and rude humor.
The synopsis for each of these films is from rottentomatoes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.