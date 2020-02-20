It’s a beautiful day to curl up on the couch and watch a movie and what better choice than the critically acclaimed film, “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which is now available on DVD/Blue Ray and for digital streaming. The film is the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rodgers and jaded journalist Tom Junod.
Inspired by Junod’s 1998 article, “Can You Say…Hero?,” the film stars Tom Hanks as everyone’s favorite neighbor in a timely story of kindness, empathy and decency. Lloyd Vogel, portrayed by Matthew Rhys, is a skeptical magazine journalist tasked with writing a profile of the beloved television icon. Although Vogel’s plan is to expose Rodgers’ friendly and likable persona as an act, the writer quickly finds the tables turned as Rodgers begins asking him about his childhood and ends up helping Vogel in ways he couldn’t have imagined.
Rating: PG (for some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Marielle Heller
Written By: Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster
Cast: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Wendy Makkena, Susan Kelechi Watson, Enrico Colantoni, Chris Cooper, Maryann Plunkett, Tammy Blanchard, Noah Harpster, Carmen Cusack
Other films releasing to home theaters this week include:
“Midway” (Summit Entertainment)
Rating: PG-13 (for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama
Directed By: Roland Emmerich
Written By: Wes Tooke
Cast: Darren Criss, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Nick Jonas, Luke Kleintank, Ed Skrein, Dennis Quaid, Keean Johnson
“21 Bridges” (STXfilms)
Rating: R (for violence and language throughout)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Mystery & Suspense
Written By: Adam Mervis, Matthew Michael Carnahan
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons, Keith David, Jayson Ward Williams, Christian Isaiah, Michael Antonio, John Crann, Joseph D. Fisher
“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Rating: PG-13 (for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence, and language)
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Directed By: Taika Waititi
Written By: Taika Waititi
Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Alfie Allen, Stephen Merchant, Archie Yates, Luke Brandon Field
