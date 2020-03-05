New to home theaters: A modern day love story

Coming out for home theater viewing this week is a film that offers the best of both worlds – romance and drama, “Queen & Slim,” directed by Grammy Award-winner Melina Matsoukas and written by Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe.
Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, Sturgill Simpson and Indya Moore, “Queen & Slim,” tells the story of a Tinder date gone wrong — or right — depending on the perspective. According to the synopsis, a black man and woman who on their first date are stopped by a policeman for a minor traffic infraction, but the situation spirals and the man kills the officer in self-defense. The duo goes on the run and find themselves in the most dire of circumstances, forging a powerful love that reveals their shared humanity and shapes the rest of their lives.
Rating: R (for violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Melina Matsoukas
Written By: Lena Waithe
In Theaters: Nov 27, 2019 Wide
On Disc/Streaming: Mar 3, 2020
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, Sturgill Simpson and Indya Moore.
Other films releasing to home theaters this week include:
“Playmobil: The Movie” (STX Films)
Rating: PG (for action/peril and some language)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Directed By: Lino DiSalvo
Written By: Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb, Jason Oremland, Lino DiSalvo
On Disc/Streaming: March 3
Cast: The voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe.
“2 Graves in the Desert” (4Digital Media)
Rating: NR
Genre: Drama, Mystery & Suspense
Directed By: Benjamin Goalabré
Written By: Jean Gardeil
On Disc/Streaming: March 3
Cast: Stars: William Baldwin, Michael Madsen, E.R. Ruiz
“Dark Waters” (Focus Features)
Rating: PG-13 (for thematic content, some disturbing images and strong language)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Todd Haynes
Written By: Matthew Michael Carnahan, Mario Correa
On Disc/Streaming: March 3
Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Pullman.
