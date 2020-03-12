Coming this week to DVD/Blue Ray and digital formats is an electrifying crime thriller that stars Adam Sandler — not in his usual, comfortable comedic role — but in a film that allows him the rare opportunity to display his talents in a dramatic role. “Uncut Gems” is directed by the acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ronald Bronstein.
Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a charismatic Jewish jeweler and gambling addict in New York City’s Diamond District, whose addiction has left his family and career in shambles and him hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. The film also stars Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian.
According to the film’s synopsis: Always on the lookout for his next big score, Howard makes a series of high-stakes bets that if he wins could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. He must perform the precarious and dangerous high-wire act of balancing business, family, and disruptive and intruding adversaries on all sides, in his ultimate quest for the ultimate win.
Rating: R (for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Josh and Benny Safdie
Written By: Josh and Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein
Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian.
Other films releasing to home theater this week include:
“Spies In Disguise” (20th Century Fox)
Rating: PG (for action, violence, and rude humor)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family
Directed By: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno
Written By: Brad Copeland, Lloyd Taylor, Cindy Davis
Cast: Will Smith as Lance Sterling, Tom Holland (II) as Walter Beckett, Rashida Jones as Marcy, Ben Mendelsohn as Killian, Reba McEntire as Joyless, Rachel Brosnahan as Wendy
“Charlie’s Angels” (Sony Pictures)
Rating: PG-13 (for action/violence, language and some suggestive material)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Comedy
Directed By: Elizabeth Banks
Written By: Elizabeth Banks
Cast: Kristen Stewart as Sabina Wilson, Naomi Scott as Elena Houghlin, Ella Balinska as Jane Kano, Elizabeth Banks as Boz, Djimon Hounsou as Edgar Bosley, Sam Claflin as Alexander Bro
