Since cartoonist Charles Addams created the Addams Family in 1938, the wealthy, quirky group who seem to delight in the macabre has been a cultural phenomenon, with several different cartoons, television series, films and even a Broadway play based on the crew.
The latest animated film put together by United Artists Releasing simply titled “The Addams Family,” was made available through home rental outlets this week.
The movie’s website gives the following synopsis: “Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block.
Of course the whole crew is back, including Gomez (Oscar Isaac, “Ex Machina” and “A Most Violent year”) and Morticia (Charleze Theron, “Monster” and “Tully”), their children Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things” and “It”) and Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz, “True Detective” and “Se7en”, Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll, “Sausage Party” and “Adult Beginners”), Grandma (Bette Midler, “Hocus Pocus” and “Beaches”) Thing , It (Snoop Dogg, “Training Day” and “Starsky & Hutch”) and the butler Lurch (Conrad Vernon, “Sausage Party” and “Shrek”).
IMDb trivia revealed that the character designs of the family are directly taken from the very first appearance of The Addams Family, which was in comic form, and not the many different adaptations seen in movies and TV shows since then.
The comics originally appeared as single-panel cartoons published in The New Yorker in 1938.
The critics weren’t totally sold on the film, giving it just a 43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.
“’The Addams Family’s’ starry voice cast and eye-catching animation aren’t enough to outweigh its saccharine handling of the delightfully dark source material,” said the website’s Critics Consensus.
The audience score was more gracious at 69 percent.
Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the film is rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action.
Other films releasing to theaters this weekend include:
n “Countdown,” directed by Justin Dec and starring Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman and Peter Facinelli. A young nurse downloads an eerie app that predicts the exact moment of its user’s death and discovers that she will die in three days. She becomes convinced that the app is not a hoax and desperately turns to her family and friends for a way to defy the fatal prophecy.
The film is rated PG-13 for bloody images, frightening images, thematic elements and violence.
n “Zombieland Double Tap,” directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Woody Harrelson, Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. Ten years after they joined forces to survive the zombie apocalypse, a makeshift and relatively dysfunctional family of seasoned zombie slayers travels to the American heartland to square off against other survivors and a variety of newly evolved zombies.
This film is rated R for bloody horror violence, drug use/content, language and sexual situations.
The synopsis for each of these films came from redbox.com.
