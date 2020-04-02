The Bad Boys are back together for one last ride in the much anticipated “Bad Boys for Life.” It’s the third installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise, The ongoing story of two detectives in the Miami Police Department played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in all three films.
The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan, is the sequel to “Bad Boys II” which was released in 2003.
The film portrays Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett investigating a string of murders tied to Lowrey’s past. It was released to theaters in the U.S. on Jan. 17 and grossed $425 million worldwide making it the highest grossing film of 2020 and the highest-grossing installment of the franchise.
In addition, “Bad Boys for Life” received mostly positive reviews from critics, scoring a 77% on the Tomatometer on RottenTomatoes.com. The site’s Critic Consensus said the film was “loaded up with action and a double helping of leading-man charisma, Bad Boys for Life reinvigorates this long-dormant franchise by playing squarely to its strengths.”
The audience rating, however, was much more favorable giving the sequel an incredible 96% rating on the film-rating website.
Here’s all the details:
Rating: R (for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Comedy
Directed By: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
Written By: Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan
In Theaters: Jan 17, 2020 Wide
On Disc/Streaming: Mar 31, 2020
Runtime: 123 minutes
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.
In addition, other pictures available for DVD/Blue Ray and digital streaming this weekend:
“Sonic the Hedgehog” (Paramount Pictures)
Rating: PG (for action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Comedy
Directed By: Jeff Fowler
Written By: Patrick Casey, Josh Miller
In Theaters: Feb 14, 2020 Wide
On Disc/Streaming: Mar 31, 2020
Runtime: 100 minutes
“The Current War: Director’s Cut” (101 Studios)
Rating: PG-13 (for some violent content and thematic elements)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Written By: Michael Mitnick
In Theaters: Oct 25, 2019 Wide
On Disc/Streaming: Mar 31, 2020
Runtime: 101 minutes
Studio: 101 Studios
“The Captain”
Rating: Not Rated
Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama
Directed By: Wai-keung Lau
In Theaters: Oct 18, 2019 Limited
On Disc/Streaming: Mar 31, 2020
Runtime: 110 minutes
Studio: Well Go USA Entertainment
