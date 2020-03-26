Looking for a blockbuster to pass the time this weekend?
The epic war thriller, “1917” is available on DVD/Blue Ray and digitally delivering a hard-hitting, immersive and impressive technical achievement, according to the film site, rottentomatoes.com.
Directed, co-written and produced by Sam Mendes, “1917” takes place at the height of the First World War. Two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.
The story is based in part on an account told to Mendes by his paternal grandfather, Alfred Mendes, which made the project a lot more meaningful than just another project.
In addition to MacKay and Chapman as stars, “1917” also includes actors Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch in supporting roles.
Almost immediately upon its release, “1917” got the attention of critics and audiences alike. It wasn’t long until the film was receiving notice at awards season. Among its accolades, the film received ten nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won three, including Best Cinematography. It also won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards won a leading seven, including Best Film and Best Direction. It also won the Producers Guild of America Award for Best Theatrical Motion Picture, and Mendes won the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing – Feature Film.
Rating: R (for violence, some disturbing images, and language)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Sam Mendes
Written By: Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Cast: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth, Pip Carter, Andy Apollo, Paul Tinto, Josef Davies, Billy Postlethwaite
Other films releasing to home theater this week include:
“Doolittle” (Universal Pictures)
Rating: PG (for some action, rude humor and brief language)
Genre: Horror, Action & Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction & Fantasy
Directed By: Stephen Gaghan
Written By: Stephen Gaghan
Cast: Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. John Dolittle, Antonio Banderas as King Rassouli, Michael Sheen as Dr. Blair Müdfly, Harry Collett as Tommy Stubbins, Emma Thompson as Poly, Rami Malek as Chee-Chee
“Bloodshot” (Columbia Pictures)
Rating: PG-13 (for intense sequences of violence, some suggestive material and language)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Science Fiction & Fantasy
Directed By: David S. F. Wilson
Written By: Jeff Wadlow, Eric Heisserer, Bob Layton
Cast: Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison / Bloodshot, Eiza Gonzalez as KT, Sam Heughan as Jimmy Dalton, Toby Kebbell as Martin Axe, Guy Pearce as Dr. Emil Harting, Talulah Riley as Gina Garrison
“Birds of Prey: and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Rating: R (for strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material)
Genre: Action & Adventure
Directed By: Cathy Yan
Written By: Christina Hodson
Cast: Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Dinah Lance / Black Canary, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain
