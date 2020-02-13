Speeding into home theaters this week is the Academy Award-nominated “Ford v. Ferrari” with an A-list cast featuring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, supported by “The Walking Dead’s” Jon Bernthal, “Outlander’s” Caitriona Balfe and many others.
The sports drama film, directed by James Mangold and written by Jen Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Jason Keller, is based on the true story of a determined team of American car engineers and designer, led by Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles, hired by Henry Ford II and Lee Iococca to build the Ford GT40, a race car they believe can finally defeat the dominant Ferrari racing team at he 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.
Critics on RottenTomatoes.com stated that the film “delivers all the polished auto action audiences will expect – and balances it with enough gripping human drama to satisfy non-racing enthusiasts. Critics rated it 92% on the site’s Tomatometer with a total of 318 reviews.
Some critics, like Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times and Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times obviously enjoyed the ride.
“One of the best ensemble casts of the year, in one of the best movies ever made about auto racing,” said Roeper.
“‘Ford v Ferrari’ is made the way Hollywood used to make them, a glorious throwback that combines a smart modern sensibility with the best of traditional storytelling,” wrote Turan.
Other critics saw some flaws in the film, but still gave it a positive review.
“Ford v Ferrari is a little too long; some scenes leave unnecessary skidmark trails. But the movie still has amiable style and energy to spare. It’s fast but never furious,” stated Stephanie Zacharek of TIME Magazine.
“It’s a far from perfect film, but a richly entertaining one, with a twist that only devoted petrolheads will know is coming,” said Ed Potton from the Times UK.
The audience, on the other hand, were speeding to see it again and again — giving it a 98% rating.
“Fantastic movie, the masterpiece of 2019. This movie has a well written story a few surprises and a bit of history. The classic underdogs tale that you can’t wait to see,” one audience reviewer wrote.
The film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for some language and peril.
Other films releasing to home theaters this week include:
n “Hell on the Border,” directed by Wes Miller and starring Zahn McClarnon, Ron Perlman, Frank Grillo, David Gyasi, Marshall Teague, Rudy Youngblood, Manu Intiraymi and Randy Wayne, is also based on a true story. The film is set in the American west, where Bass Reeves achieves renown as a rough-and-tumble African American cowboy. For his deeds, Reeves earns the position of Deputy U.S. Marshal, the first black man to hold such a position west of the Mississippi River. Reeves traverses the countryside apprehending outlaws, making over 3,000 arrests and 14 kills in his life-spanning career.
The film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for violence and language.
n “The Great War,” directed by Steven Luke, is a historical drama fictionalizing the experiences of African-American regiments during the final days of World War I. A black soldier caught behind enemy lines on the Western Front escapes and returns with a team of white troops, determined to rescue his comrades from the clutches of the Germans.
Starring Ron Perlman, Billy Zane and Edgar Damatian, the film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for war violence.
The synopsis for each of these films came from redbox.com.
