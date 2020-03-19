Welcome to the next level in the “Jumanji” adventure/comedy series, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which is available to rent this week from Red Box.
Directed and co-written by Jake Kasdan, this is the sequel to 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” the second follow up to “Jumanji” from 1995 and the fourth installment in the “Jumanji” franchise. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain and Madison Iseman reprising their roles from the previous film, while welcoming newcomers Awkwafina, Rory McCann, Danny Glover and Danny DeVito to the cast.
According to the film’s synopsis on RottenTomatoes.com, the Jumanji gang is back, but the game has changed. As they return to save one of their own, members of the group soon realize that nothing is as they expect, and the game has unknown and unexplored parts that will have to be conquered if they hope to survive the world’s most dangerous game.
It’s three years since the same group of teenagers – along with an old friend and two unsuspecting additions - became trapped in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” where they must face new challenges with both old and new avatars, while having to defeat a new villain in order to escape Jumanji.
Rating: PG-13 (for adventure action, suggestive content and some language)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Comedy
Directed By: Jake Kasdan
Written By: Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito
Other films releasing to home theater this week include:
“Black Christmas” (Universal Pictures)
Rating: PG-13 (for violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, language, sexual material and drinking)
Genre: Horror, Mystery & Suspense
Directed By: Sophia Takal
Written By: Sophia Takal, April Wolfe
Cast: Imogen Poots as Riley Stone, Aleyse Shannon as Kris, Lily Donoghue as Marty, Brittany O’Grady
as Jesse, Caleb Eberhardt as Landon, Simon Mead as Nate.
“Superman: Red Son (Warner Bro’s. Home Entertainment)
Rating: PG-13 (for violent content, bloody images, suggestive material, language, thematic elements and some smoking)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Animation, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy
Directed By: Sam Liu
Cast: Jason Isaacs , Amy Acker, Tara Strong, Diedrich Bader, Vanessa Marshall
“Richard Jewel” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Rating: R (for language including some sexual references, and brief bloody images)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Clint Eastwood
Written By: Billy Ray
Cast: Sam Rockwell as Watson Bryant, Kathy Bates as Bobi Jewell, Jon Hamm as Tom Shaw, Olivia Wilde as Kathy Scruggs, Paul Walter Hauser as Richard Jewell, Nina Arianda as Nadya.
