Looking for a new adaptation of a classic? New to DVD/Blue Ray and digital streaming channels this weekend is the quintessential coming-of-age period drama “Little Women,” written and directed by Greta Gerwig.
This is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name, written by Louisa May Alcott. This version stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Chris Cooper.
The film, which actually had its world premiere back on Dec. 7, 2019, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, and released in the U.S. Dec. 25, 2019, received critical acclaim and has grossed more than $200 million. Some of the accolades the film received included six Academy Award nominations (it won for Best Costume Design) and five British Academy Award nominations, also winning for Best Costume Design, and two nominations to the Golden Globes.
In Gerwig’s take, the film draws on both the classic novel and Alcott’s own writings and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life, according to the synopsis on RottenTomatoes.com. Gerwig also emphasizes the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women determined to live life on their own terms 9 is timeless and timely and a story audiences still can’t get enough of.
Here’s all the details:
Rating: PG (for thematic elements and brief smoking)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Greta Gerwig
Written By: Greta Gerwig
In Theaters: Dec 25, 2019 (wide release)
Studio: Sony Pictures
Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Chris Cooper.
In addition, other pictures available for DVD/Blue Ray and digital streaming this weekend:
“The Last Full Measure”
(Roadside Attractions)
Rating: R (for war violence, and language)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Todd Robinson
Written By: Todd Robinson
In Theaters: Jan 24, 2020 (wide release)
On Disc/Streaming: Apr 7, 2020
Runtime: 115 minutes
Cast: Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed Harris, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Irvine and Peter Fonda (in his final, posthumous film role).
“Sea Fever”
(Gunpowder & Sky)
Rating: NR
Genre: Horror, Science Fiction & Fantasy
Directed By: Neasa Hardiman
Written By: Neasa Hardiman
In Theaters: Apr 10, 2020 (limited release)
On Disc/Streaming: Apr 10, 2020
Runtime: 89 minutes
Studio: Gunpowder & Sky
Cast: Connie Nielsen, Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Olwen Fouéré, Jack Hickey, Ardalan Esmaili, Elie Bouakaze
