While it may not pack the punch of the first couple installments of the franchise, “Terminator: Dark Fate” is considered a significant upgrade over its immediate predecessors.
According to the movie’s summary, “two decades after the events of the first Terminator movie, an aging Sarah Connor joins forces with a cybernetically-enhanced female soldier from 2042 — and her former nemesis, the T800 — to protect a young girl from an advanced Terminator model from the dystopian future.”
Both Linda Hamilton (as Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (as everyone’s favorite cyborg) are back, along with James Cameron - not as director - but as producer and a member of the writing team. Cameron and his involvement in the film is credited by many critics for the success of the final product, which was released in November 2019.
In the synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes, it explains that the film tells the story of Dani Ramos (played by Natalia Reyes), who is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator — a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) — travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Connor. As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.
Other cast members include: Ferran Fernández, Tristán Ulloa, Tomy Alvarez, Tom Hopper, Alicia Borrachero, Enrique Arce, Manuel Pacific, Fraser James and Pedro Rudolphi.
The critics were kind to the film, giving it a 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.
“I never expected to love Terminator: Dark Fate. I came away from it thinking it was a love letter to the best of the series, and a statement on what blockbusters can do in 2019,” said the website’s Critics Consensus.
The audience score was even more enthusiastic at 82 percent.
Directed by Tim Miller, the film is rated R (for violence throughout, language and brief nudity.
Other films releasing to home theaters this week include:
n “Harriet,” directed by Kasi Lemmons and starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Joe Alwyn. The incredible true story of one of America’s greatest heroes, Harriet Tubman. From her escape from slavery to the dangerous missions she led, setting free hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad.
The film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for language, thematic elements, violence.
n “Cats,” an animated comedy directed by Gary Wang and featuring the voices of Dermot Mulroney, Nicole Tompkins, Nick Guerra . A cat named Blanket lives in the city with his son, Cape. One day, curious about the outside world, Cape decides to leave home and embarks on an exciting adventure to find the legendary feline paradise. That’s when Blanket decides to face his fears and leave his high-rise apartment to search for his lost son.
Rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for crude humor, peril, thematic elements.
The synopsis for each of these films came from redbox.com.
