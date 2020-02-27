Since the local weather has been less than wintery, spend the weekend with everybody’s favorite ice princess as “Frozen II” is released in DVD/Blue Ray and digital formats.
The animated musical produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios continues the story told in the original animated feature from 2013. Set three years later than the original film, the story follows Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, who embark on a journey beyond Arendelle to discover the source of Elsa’s powers and save their kingdom after a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell return as the voices of the sisters, along with Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as sentimental snowman Olaf.
Elsa and Olaf costumes are optional.
Rating: PG (for action/peril and some thematic elements)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family
Directed By: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck
Written By: Jennifer Lee
Cast: Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, Jason Ritter, Josh
Gad, Alan Tudyk, Santino Fontana, Jeremy Sisto
Other films releasing to home theaters this week include:
“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)
Rating: PG-13 (for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama
Directed By: Roland Emmerich
Written By: Wes Tooke
Cast: Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Edi Patterson, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer
“Color Out of Space” (RLJE Films)
Rating: NR
Genre: Horror, Science Fiction & Fantasy
Directed By: Richard Stanley
Written By: Richard Stanley, Scarlett Amaris
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Q’Orianka Kilcher, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Tommy Chong, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight
Norm of the North: Family Vacation” (Lionsgate)
Rating: NR
Genre: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family
Directed By: Anthony Bell
Cast: Lisa Durupt, Jonathan Holmes, Brian Drummond, Paul Dobson, Cole Howard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.