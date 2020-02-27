New to Home Theaters: 'Frozen II' available to rent, own on DVD
The Frozen crew is back in the sequel, “Frozen II,” and face a whole new set of adventures.

Since the local weather has been less than wintery, spend the weekend with everybody’s favorite ice princess as “Frozen II” is released in DVD/Blue Ray and digital formats.

The animated musical produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios continues the story told in the original animated feature from 2013. Set three years later than the original film, the story follows Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, who embark on a journey beyond Arendelle to discover the source of Elsa’s powers and save their kingdom after a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell return as the voices of the sisters, along with Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as sentimental snowman Olaf.

Elsa and Olaf costumes are optional.

Rating: PG (for action/peril and some thematic elements)

Genre: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

Directed By: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

Written By: Jennifer Lee

Cast: Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, Jason Ritter, Josh

Gad, Alan Tudyk, Santino Fontana, Jeremy Sisto

Other films releasing to home theaters this week include:

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

Rating: PG-13 (for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking)

Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama

Directed By: Roland Emmerich

Written By: Wes Tooke

Cast: Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Edi Patterson, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer

“Color Out of Space” (RLJE Films)

Rating: NR

Genre: Horror, Science Fiction & Fantasy

Directed By: Richard Stanley

Written By: Richard Stanley, Scarlett Amaris

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Q’Orianka Kilcher, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Tommy Chong, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight

Norm of the North: Family Vacation” (Lionsgate)

Rating: NR

Genre: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

Directed By: Anthony Bell

Cast: Lisa Durupt, Jonathan Holmes, Brian Drummond, Paul Dobson, Cole Howard

