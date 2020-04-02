Movie theaters may be closed and television show productions shut down, but there’s still entertainment to be had thanks to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ — just to name a few.
Not only are they pumping original programming out left and right, but many are set to add a ton of new movies and TV shows to their lineups in April. There’s even a new streaming service, Quibi being launched in April. The new service will be streaming only original content designed to be devoured on a phone in 10 minutes or less. However, unless short on time, most entertainment seekers will be watching on their televisions or laptops watching the four popular streaming services mentioned above. So, here’s what they are serving up this weekend:
Netflix has plenty of new originals coming, including movies “Coffee & Kareem” and the fourth season of “Money Heist.” Here’s what else is dropping for this weekend.
April 3
La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Disney fans are all a flutter awaiting the arrival of the new Pixar film “Onward” to Disney + on Friday along with:
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - “Dangerous Debt”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — “Marry ME”
Disney Family Sundays — “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
One Day at Disney — “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
This weekend, Hulu is set to premiere the final season of Future Man and Season 3 Premiere of Freeform’s “Siren.”
Amazon delivers “Invisible Life” and Tales from the Loop, Season 1 this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.