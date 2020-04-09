While production of new television shows and movies have ground to a halt amid to COVID-19 restrictions, streaming services, like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney +, continue to add original programming to keep everyone sane while social distancing.
On Hulu, many are anticipating the release this week of the movie that stole the show at this year’s Academy Awards “Parasite,” taking home four awards – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. A South Korean film directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also co-wrote the screenplay, also won a Golden Globe for the Best Foreign Language Film. Not only did the film receive universal critical acclaim, it is considered one of the best South Korean films of all time. It grossed over $266 million worldwide. The film’s production budget was just $11 million, making it the highest-grossing South Korean film ever.
The film stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, and Lee Jung-eun and follows the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.
Also, arriving on Hulu this week is:
April 9
n Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)
n Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED)
n Little Joe (2019)
April 10
n Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4
Netflix subscribers are awaiting a number of originals, including the premiere of “Brews Brothers.” The Netflix original, tells the story of two rival brothers who must work together to keep their brewery in business, but shenanigans keep foaming up their company with chaos, according to the show’s synopsis.
Other shows and movies arriving on Netflix this week include:
April 9
n Hi Score Girl: Season 2 – Netflix Anime
April 10
n LA Originals
n La vie scolaire
n Love Wedding Repeat
n The Main Event
n Tigertail
New this week to Amazon Prime are the movies “Les Misérables,” an Amazon original, and Rambo: Last Blood.
Disney fans are anxiously awaiting the special premiere of “A Celebration of the Music from Coco,” on April 10.
Other new arrivals on the subscription service include:
April 10
n Life Below Zero (Season 14)
n Paradise Island (Season 1)
n Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)
n Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)
n Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)
n Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 - “Together Again”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.