It’s a familiar story, but one worth telling — and retelling.
According the production company, this film, directed by Oz Perkins, will take moviegoers on a journey to a distant fairytale countryside and tell the story of a young girl (Sophia Lillis) who leads her little brother (Sammy Leakey) into a dark wood in a desperate search for food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
Other cast members include:
Alice Krige (“Star Trek: First Contact”, “Thor”), Jessica De Gouw (“Underground”, “Dracula”), Charles Babalola (“Tarzan”, “Mary Magdalene”), Ian Kenny (“Solo”, “Sing Street”), Abdul Alshareef (“Taken Down”), Manuel Pombo (“Fairytale”) and Beatrix Perkins (“I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House”).
The noticeable difference between this film and the time-honored fairytale is the name change. According to the director, the title was changed because this version focuses on Gretel, who is older.
“It’s awfully faithful to the original story. It’s got really only three principal characters: Hansel, Gretel, and the Witch. We tried to find a way to make it more of a coming of age story. I wanted Gretel to be somewhat older than Hansel, so it didn’t feel like two twelve-year-olds — rather a sixteen-year-old and an eight-year-old. There was more of a feeling like Gretel having to take Hansel around everywhere she goes, and how that can impede one’s own evolution, how our attachments and the things that we love can sometimes get in the way of our growth,” said Perkins in an interview on the film’s opening.
The film is rated PG-13 for disturbing images/thematic content, and brief drug material.
Other films opening at theaters this weekend include:
n “The Rhythm Section,” directed by Reed Morano and starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Richard Brake, Max Casella and Daniel Mays. Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption.
This film is rated R for violence, sexual content, language throughout, and some drug use.
n “Jose,” directed by Li Cheng and starring Enrique Salanic, Manolo Herrera (II), Ana Cecilia Mota, Esteban Lopez Ramirez, Jhakelyn Waleska Gonzalez and Cesar Lorenzo Yojcom Candido. The film tells the story of 19-year-old Jose, who lives with his mother in Guatemala City - a typical lower-class existence in one of the world’s most dangerous, religious, impoverished and socially conservative countries. The mother never had a husband, and Jose is her youngest and favorite child of five. Her life is her church and selling sandwiches at a bus stop. Jose spends his days on cramped buses and fighting traffic as he runs food to waiting drivers. Aloof and resigned to things as they are, he fills his free moments playing with his phone and random sex arranged on street corners and dating apps. When he meets Luis, a migrant from the rural Caribbean coast, they pursue an unexpected and forbidden relationship and Jose is thrust into passion and pain and self-reflection that was previously unimaginable.
The film is unrated at this time.
The synopsis for each of these films is taken from the Rotten Tomatoes website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.