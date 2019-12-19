“Cats,” one of the longest running musicals on Broadway for a number of years, will be taken to the next level when the star-studded film adaptation hits theaters this weekend.
The musical was composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on the 1939 poetry collection “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T. S. Eliot.
It tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make the “Jellicle choice,” deciding which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.
The show is very well known with the stage version being the fourth-longest running show in Broadway history and the sixth-longest running show in London’s West End.
But there will be some new elements, so die-hard fans can go into the film with a sense of anticipation of the familiar favorite aspects but also a little something new.
According to IMDb trivia, Andrew Lloyd Webber has actually written new songs exclusively for this movie.
Also, IMDb trivia shared that Dame Judi Dench (“Notes on a Scandal” and “Shakespeare in Love”) was cast in the original 1981 London stage production in the dual roles of Jennyanydots and Grizabella. However, shortly before the opening of the original production, she suffered an injury that forced her to withdraw from the show, to be replaced at the last minute by Elaine Paige.
Now, in the film production Dench will take on the role of Old Deuteronomy - the first time the role has ever been represented as a female.
The cast has a mix if incredible singers as well as actors with the first set including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo.
Actors in the film include: Idris Elba (“Thor: Ragnarok” and “The Losers”) as Macavity, Francesca Hayward (“Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words” and “The Sun is God”) as Victoria, Ian McKellen (“Gods and Monsters” and “The Lord of the Rings”) as Gus the Theatre Cat, Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids”) as Jennyanydots, James Corden (“Into the Woods” and “Trolls”) as Bustopher Jones, Laurie Davidson (“Will” and “The Good Liar”) as Mr. Mistoffelees and Robbie Fairchild (“An American in Paris- The Musical” and “Soundtrack”) as Munkustrap.
The film is directed by Tom Hooper who is using new technology to transform the cast members into cats.
It is rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor.
Other films releasing to theaters this week include:
n “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” directed by J.J. Abrams and starring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver and John Boyega. No one’s ever really gone. Rey’s journey continues and the Skywalker saga concludes in this film.
The film is rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action.
n “Spies in Disguise,” directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno and starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones and Ben Mendelsohn. Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission.
This film is rated PG for action, violence, and rude humor.
The synopsis for each film is taken from rottentomatoes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.