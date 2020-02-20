Adapted from Jack London’s beloved literary classic of the same name, “The Call of the Wild” opens in theaters this weekend.
According to the film’s synopsis, “The Call of the Wild” vividly brings to the big screen the adventurous tale of Buck, a kindhearted dog who’s blissful, domesticated life is interrupted when he is stolen from his California home and transported to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush craze of the 1890s. As a rookie on a mail delivery dog-sled team — and eventually its leader — Buck embarks on the adventures of a lifetime. During his experiences, Buck encounters John Thornton, played by Harrison Ford, and the two take off on an adventure that allows Buck to find his true place in the world.
The fully CGI model of Buck is a digital scan of Buckley, a real dog that director Chris Sanders’ wife, Jessica Steele-Sanders, adopted from an Emporia, Kansas animal shelter during production. Buckley is a cross between a St. Bernard and a Scotch Shepherd (a medium-sized herding dog, similar to a border collie or Australian shepherd), the same mixed breed as Buck in the book. Steele-Sanders’ other dog, Brody, was the original CG model for Buck, who at the time was loosely based on a Bernese mountain dog. When the producers saw Buckley and learned that he was the same sort of mixed breed as the dog in the book, it was decided that Buck in the film would be a digital scan of Buckley.
Directed By: Chris Sanders
Written By: Michael Green
Cast: Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Cara Gee, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell, Scott MacDonald; Actor and stunt coordinator Terry Notary stood-in for the CGI creation of Buck, whose model was scanned after an adopted dog.
Rated: PG for violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language
Genre: Action/Adventure and Drama
In theaters: Feb. 21 (wide release)
Other films opening at theaters this weekend include:
”Brahms: The Boy II”
Rating: PG-13 (for violence, terror, brief strong language and thematic elements)
Genre: Horror, Mystery & Suspense
Directed By: William Brent Bell
Written By: Stacey Menear
Cast: Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery
In theaters: Feb 21 (wide release)
”Emma.”
Directed By: Autumn de Wilde
Written By: Eleanor Catton
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan
Rated: PG for brief partial nudity
Genre: Comedy and Drama
In theaters: Feb. 21
