Bribery, blackmail and drugs are the premise for director Guy Ritchie’s newest film, “The Gentlemen,” that’s set to hit theaters this weekend.
According the production company, the film follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Magic Mike”) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London.
When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.
Other cast members include: Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey” and “Anna Karenina”), Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy” and “Pacific Rim”), Colin Farrell (“The Lobster” and “In Bruges”), Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians” and “A Simple Favor”) and Hugh Grant (“Love Actually” and “Notting Hill”).
Critics on the Rotten Tomatoes website seem to show more love than hate with the film garnering a score of 75 percent on the website’s Tomatometer.
Top Critic Sandra Hall with the “Sydney Morning Herald” said, “The film is a triumphant return to home base for Ritchie. It’s his wit which energizes the film and shapes the characters, with a lot of help from his actors.”
However Top Critic Hannah Woodhead with “Little White Lies” did not appreciate the premise of the film, saying, “It’s very clear that there are heroes and villains in this story, and the heroes are the white gangsters.”
The film is rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content.
Other films opening at theaters this weekend include:
n “The Turning,” directed by Floria Sigismondi and starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince and Joely Richardson. For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. This film takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.
This film is rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive content.
n “The Last Full Measure,” directed by Todd Robinson and starring Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris and Peter Fonda. The film tells the true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen medic who personally saved over sixty men. During a rescue mission on April 11, 1966, he was offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of a combat zone heavily under fire, but he stayed behind to save and defend the lives of his fellow soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division, before making the ultimate sacrifice in the bloodiest battle of the war.
The film is rated R for war violence and language.
The synopsis for each of these films is taken from the Rotten Tomatoes website.
